Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 176.24% from the company’s previous close.

VRDN has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ VRDN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $553.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.01). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.39% and a negative net margin of 13,462.86%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 48.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.