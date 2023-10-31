Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.5% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $89,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $233.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.32 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The stock has a market cap of $433.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.65 and its 200 day moving average is $235.01.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.