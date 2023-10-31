Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Get Visteon alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VC

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $118.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.63. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.80. Visteon has a 12-month low of $117.88 and a 12-month high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $2,075,545.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,691,288.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Visteon by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.