Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Gap Up to $23.37

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.37, but opened at $25.95. Vita Coco shares last traded at $26.37, with a volume of 485,712 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vita Coco from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 0.15.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $139.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vita Coco news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 45,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,340,486.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 750,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,203,714.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 45,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,340,486.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 750,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,203,714.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Prior sold 34,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $940,226.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,031.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,575 shares of company stock worth $6,559,755 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vita Coco by 66.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 37.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 154.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

