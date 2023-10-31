Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Down 6.3%

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.82 and last traded at $18.86. 687,172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,827,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 4.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,617,000 after acquiring an additional 282,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $376,294,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,594,000 after purchasing an additional 776,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,816,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,878,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

