W Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,323 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

W Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

