W Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 75,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.14.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $162.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.55 and its 200 day moving average is $180.94. The firm has a market cap of $223.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

