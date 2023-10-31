W Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

W Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,489,176,000 after buying an additional 1,295,722,587 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 497.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,556 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $140.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.37 and a 200 day moving average of $168.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

