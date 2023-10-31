Warner Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Warner Financial Inc. reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,956 shares of company stock valued at $22,444,030. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Shares of KO opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $244.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on KO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

