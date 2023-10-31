Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock Position Decreased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67,771 shares during the period. Watsco accounts for 1.8% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Watsco worth $71,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Watsco in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.78.

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE:WSO traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $347.04. The stock had a trading volume of 15,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $362.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.83. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.38 and a 52 week high of $406.08.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.