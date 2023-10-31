Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. CIBC set a $75.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Get Shopify alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Shopify

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.