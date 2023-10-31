Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Raised by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,972 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,861,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 48,648.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,980,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,554,000 after buying an additional 4,969,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,546,422. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $144.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

