Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65), RTT News reports. Welltower had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower updated its FY23 guidance to $3.59-$3.63 EPS.

Welltower Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $82.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 358.15, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.61. Welltower has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $1,104,830,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,087,000 after acquiring an additional 237,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,088,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,482,000 after buying an additional 578,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,023,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,147,000 after buying an additional 144,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 426.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,218,000 after buying an additional 3,991,041 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

