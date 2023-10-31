Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Cut to C$10.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of WDO opened at C$7.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.67 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.62. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$6.00 and a one year high of C$10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of C$84.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.4151762 EPS for the current year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine and the Mishi Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd.

