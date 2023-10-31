West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Lowered to C$95.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$119.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WFG

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 1.7 %

West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$92.69 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$88.61 and a one year high of C$121.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$96.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$102.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -149.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$1.20. The firm had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 6.0072512 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -264.52%.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.