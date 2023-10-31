West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Price Target Lowered to $390.00 at Stephens

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $420.00 to $390.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

WST has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $319.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $382.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $206.99 and a 12 month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.80%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 21,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.12, for a total transaction of $8,337,427.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,307 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,817. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

