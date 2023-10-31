Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Gap Down to $41.80

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.80, but opened at $39.00. Western Digital shares last traded at $40.91, with a volume of 2,722,051 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Western Digital Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.17.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $98,515.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,559.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 38.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 5.1% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 28.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

