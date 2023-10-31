Widmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW opened at $103.13 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $114.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.41 and its 200-day moving average is $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.