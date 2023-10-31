Widmann Financial Services Inc. Buys New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $180.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.05%.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

