William Blair Lowers Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to Market Perform

William Blair lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

BMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $51.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

