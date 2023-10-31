Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Increased to $236.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $236.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WTW. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $258.33.
Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTW. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $29,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.
