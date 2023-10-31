Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Increased to $236.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $236.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WTW. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $258.33.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $232.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.47 and a 200-day moving average of $219.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTW. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $29,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.