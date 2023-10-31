WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $582.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.79 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.97. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $53.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $407,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 56,267 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 925,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.