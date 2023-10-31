Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,683 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,767,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Workday by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,251,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,464,000 after buying an additional 716,221 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $1,071,418.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at $32,849,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company's stock.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY stock traded up $2.57 on Tuesday, reaching $209.77. 145,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,451. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $252.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of -431.67, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.82.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

