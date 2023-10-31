Workiva (NYSE:WK) Shares Gap Down to $91.50

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.50, but opened at $88.88. Workiva shares last traded at $88.56, with a volume of 66,720 shares trading hands.

WK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.95.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.18. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 26,521.01% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $155.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

