Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $164-165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.65 million.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $91.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.95. Workiva has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $155.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 26,521.01% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WK. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workiva

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

(Get Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.