Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $164-165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.65 million.
Workiva Stock Performance
Shares of Workiva stock opened at $91.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.95. Workiva has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $116.00.
Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $155.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 26,521.01% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workiva
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
About Workiva
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Workiva
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 5 good reasons Intel is a buy-and-hold stock for 2024
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Uber goes driverless
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Exxon Mobil or Chevron? Which is the better buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.