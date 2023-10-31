Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.71-$3.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.20 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Melius upgraded shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.07.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $3.36 on Tuesday, reaching $92.63. 1,563,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,222. Xylem has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average of $102.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $197,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

