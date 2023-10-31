YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $49.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.94.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

YETI Stock Performance

YETI stock opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.09. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.39.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. YETI had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $402.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $118,276.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,507.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 7.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 67.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

