Zai Lab (ZLAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Zai Lab has set its Q2 guidance at ($1.25) EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.51). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 156.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.48%. The firm had revenue of $68.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.40 million. On average, analysts expect Zai Lab to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $49.81.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZLAB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zai Lab from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 1,930.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

