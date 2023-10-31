Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $506,690,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $103.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.89.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. UBS Group increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.65.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

