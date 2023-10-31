Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Zoetis by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 97,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,404. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.6 %

ZTS opened at $157.00 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.63.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

