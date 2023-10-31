ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,546,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,804. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.33 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,393,000 after buying an additional 13,211,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,608 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 22,120,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,628,000 after purchasing an additional 916,232 shares during the period. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,792,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,780 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

