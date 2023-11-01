11,223 Shares in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 144,215 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 24,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Overseas Shipholding Group

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 12,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $50,779.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,630,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,868. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $60,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,593,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 12,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $50,779.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,630,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,891,113 shares of company stock valued at $15,783,121. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OSG opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $375.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.49. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $106.63 million during the quarter.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

