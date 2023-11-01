115,666 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 442.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OGN opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 142.40% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

