12,358 Shares in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Purchased by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ferroglobe by 2,066.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ferroglobe Stock Up 4.4 %

Ferroglobe stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Ferroglobe PLC has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $890.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $456.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.85 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 35.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Ferroglobe

(Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

