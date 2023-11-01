1,630 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Purchased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $180.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.10. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66.
Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).
