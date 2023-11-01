1,630 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Purchased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $180.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.10. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.60.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

