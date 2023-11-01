2,257 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,257 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. HSBC began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Trading Down 0.4 %

ORCL opened at $102.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.18. The firm has a market cap of $282.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $74.05 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.