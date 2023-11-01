2,573,162 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Purchased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,573,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,044,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.57% of GE HealthCare Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $66.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.36. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

