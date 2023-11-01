30,937 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.
Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $709.24 million, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.89.
Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.