30,937 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2023

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDUFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $709.24 million, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.89.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

