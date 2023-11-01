3,643 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $102.79 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.44.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.