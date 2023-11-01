49,765 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,805 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 454.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,736,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,321 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2,120.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,028,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 982,375 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

