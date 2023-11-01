5N Plus (VNP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.
5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. 5N Plus had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of C$79.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.26 million.
5N Plus Trading Up 0.3 %
TSE VNP opened at C$3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.38. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$2.16 and a one year high of C$3.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$291.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.50.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
