69,705 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Snap by 5,456.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $9,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,572,851 shares in the company, valued at $611,534,301.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $9,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,572,851 shares in the company, valued at $611,534,301.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Poppy Thorpe sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $45,125.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at $424,240.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,674,906 shares of company stock worth $15,382,477.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Snap from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. China Renaissance raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.52.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

