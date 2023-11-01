7,337 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Acquired by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,213,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,719,000 after buying an additional 92,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,240,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,614,000 after buying an additional 598,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,365,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,989,000 after buying an additional 44,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average is $55.37. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $58.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

