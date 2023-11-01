abrdn plc Acquires 32,580 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 533,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,580 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $100,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 157.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 137.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 69,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after buying an additional 40,045 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.0% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.9% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $189.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.38. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $199.20. The company has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

