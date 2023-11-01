abrdn plc Acquires 46,967 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,967 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $86,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 30.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 74.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $216.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.74 and a 200-day moving average of $232.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

