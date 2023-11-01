abrdn plc Boosts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 479,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,571 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $58,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $237,859,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $109.25 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $128.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.