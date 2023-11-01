abrdn plc Buys 145,469 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

abrdn plc lifted its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,336,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,469 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 2.56% of Ameresco worth $64,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Ameresco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMRC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ameresco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.31.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.41. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.97 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.59%. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $217,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $46,642.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,664,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,670 shares of company stock worth $774,221 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

