abrdn plc Decreases Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,292,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,958 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.81% of Darling Ingredients worth $82,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,722,306,000 after buying an additional 590,751,367 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $135,362,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,563,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $52,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $1,870,583.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,587,403.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $6,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,977,862.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $1,870,583.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,587,403.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,999 shares of company stock worth $13,533,010 in the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $82.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.