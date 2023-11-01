abrdn plc Has $117.05 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

abrdn plc lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 631,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $117,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in CME Group by 99,192.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after buying an additional 548,857,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,482,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,391,000 after purchasing an additional 980,314 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,220,000 after purchasing an additional 916,334 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,293,000 after purchasing an additional 774,832 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $213.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.95. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $221.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total value of $164,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,378.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,132 shares of company stock worth $10,294,272. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

