abrdn plc Has $62.38 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

abrdn plc raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,919 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,804 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.10% of Target worth $62,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Target by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Target by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Target by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 2.0 %

Target stock opened at $110.79 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.24.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Target

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.