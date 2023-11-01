abrdn plc Has $62.38 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

abrdn plc raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,919 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,804 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.10% of Target worth $62,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Target by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Target by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Target by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Target Trading Up 2.0 %
Target stock opened at $110.79 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.24.
Target Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.35.
Insider Transactions at Target
In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
